The platform’s contribution to French cinema is worrying

Large platforms such as Netflix or Amazon (Prime Video) benefit greatly from the closure of cinemas and the containment. Faced with the dissatisfaction of European audiovisual creators, France is impatiently waiting for the implementation of the European AVMS Directive, which aims to regulate relations with major digital platforms and ensure the promotion of cultural diversity in Europe.

Within two years they have to invest 20% to 25% of their turnover in the production of European content. For French films, the platforms have to reserve 60% of their funds for an independent production, which would bring the French cinema around 250 million euros annually, reports Franceinfo. These proceedings, whose basic text for the European audiovisual industry dates back to 1989, will have to take place in early 2021 after some delays due to Covid-19.

For Civil Society of Writers, Directors and Producers (ARP): “The digital giants believe that by funding European creation, they should be viewed as delegated producers enabling them to receive public funding. This would of course partially fund their investments. “

In addition, in a column published on Le Monde, more than 560 European audiovisual creators are calling for a strong government response to the digital giants to protect the French and European cultural exception. This reaction is directly related to the French application of the European SMA directive.

The numbers are blatant: the cinemas in France have suffered greatly from their closure due to their imprisonment. At the same time, the number of visitors in June fell by 73% compared to the previous year. French cinema, which is the second largest exporter in the world, has held its own thanks in particular to the lack of American films. Without being able to see a movie in the cinema, the French are increasingly turning to SVOD. A study shows a record turnover of 689 million euros, a growth of 52% compared to the previous year.

Faced with the crisis, the French government has allocated a budget of 2 billion euros to the Ministry of Culture, including 165 million euros for the French cinema and audiovisual industry and 100 million euros to ensure that filming resumes. and operating losses from theaters. The Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot reiterated this on Thursday 5th November 2020: “The decision to continue filming was essential and we need to mobilize in particular so that the reopening of the theaters is diversified with a range of films”.