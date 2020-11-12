macOS Big Sur: Download is slow or impossible

Obviously, a lot of you are downloading macOS Big Sur right now. Apple offered the update in the early evening and the download speed is very slow. For some, the delay is counted in days!

The update arrived just before 7:00 p.m. and things are still going well as this article goes. Regardless of whether you have an ADSL, VDSL or fiber optic connection, the result is the same. Some people get a better start by canceling the download of macOS Big Sur and then restarting it. But it’s very random. In fact, some don’t even manage to initiate the download!

The update to macOS Big Sur weighs 12 GB. We understand why the servers cannot accommodate all of them at the same time. If you haven’t initiated the download, wait a few hours or days to avoid the jam.

Apple recognizes a problem with the switch to macOS Big Sur

On its system status page, Apple states that there is indeed a problem with macOS updates. We can read:

Some users are affected. Users may not be able to download macOS software updates on Mac computers. We are currently investigating this issue.

Apple also mentions difficulties with using iMessage. It is possible that this is related to the huge influx on Apple’s servers.

Apple’s websites are also down

It turns out that massive downloading is affecting the Apple online store. In fact, it is not possible to order a product. After a few moments a “Gateway Timeout” error is displayed. On the other hand, it is always possible to browse the pages of each product with the information about it.

Another part of the rundown Apple site is the developer area. So far it is completely out of order. It is not possible to get a beta, get information or whatever.