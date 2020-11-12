between censorship, democracy and human rights

For just over a month, the most populous country in Africa has been plagued by uprisings among its people. Originally online, the protests call for an end to police violence and are not new. Back in 2016, a report by Amnesty International accused SARS agents of regularly illegally detaining young adults and extorting money from their families. In June 2020, the NGO published a report documenting at least 82 cases of torture, ill-treatment and extrajudicial killings by the Nigerian police unit SARS between January 2017 and May 2020.

Physical protests took to the streets of Lagos in October in this long-running online battle against illegal imprisonment, hidden murders and rape, and other horror stories related to Nigerian police officers. Despite COVID-19, crowds gathered in front of the country’s gathering in the middle of the month, supported by an even larger crowd on the networks. The complaints are then directed specifically to SARS, that particular anti-theft unit that can be found in many hashtags transmitted by the movement, the emblem of which is #EndSARS. It was founded in the 1990s and fought against the growing wave of kidnappings and armed robbery in Nigeria.

This is not the first time Nigerians have made such an application in the face of SARS. The struggle has been going on for years. However, this is the first time its appeal has received such broad support and international media coverage. The demonstrators owe this in particular to the role of social media in spreading the message.

Modeled after the US and in the wave of the Black Lives Matters movement and the roots of anger in October, a video was uploaded showing a SARS police officer killing a man. From there, tweets broke out denouncing the police abuse and demanding the dismantling of the unit at the root cause of that abuse. This has created a real impetus for the defense of human rights, showing solidarity between Nigerians who share the same goal. It should be noted that the government denied all of this visual evidence (videos of police violence, photos of clashes during demonstrations, etc.) and charged them with manipulation.

As the protests against SARS increased, the government had to give in and dissolve the controversial unit on October 11th. President Muhammad Buhari said at the time: “The dismantling of SARS is only the first step in our commitment to comprehensive police reform to ensure that the main task of the police and other security forces is to protect the lives and livelihoods of our people. “In the meantime, a new unit, SWAT, replaced the old one, to the annoyance of protesters who denounced a simple name change but no substance. The fight is not over yet. Since October there has been an intensive mobilization of Nigerian civil society in social networks.

What the # EndSARS movement has proven is the power of social networks in terms of information and political awareness, aside from the fact that the will of the masses can move mountains. This is about an upward awareness of human rights violations and inaction of a state, in other cases we will provoke the radicalization and disinformation that take place in the same networks. In Nigeria, social media made it possible to coordinate protests on the ground, relay information and evidence to witnesses and even accept donations from other parts of the world to support the campaign. cause and feed the protesters (both fiat and cryptocurrency). For many, this online opening moment was also an opportunity to talk about the general state of government in a country where 40% of the population live in poverty while politicians receive millions of dollars. Naira (local currency) for your monthly expenses.

Networks like Twitter have democratized the movement: you can find information on emergency helplines and ways to bypass a possible government shutdown, while mainstream channels use tweezers to avoid offending the government.

“This whole movement was born, raised and picked up online. There was a constant reminder that there was no leader [ce qui] has helped raise people’s voices and close all compromises, ”said Chioma Agwuegbo, communications manager at Not Too Young To Run, an advocacy group that works to get young Nigerians into public office.

In this media and in the popular hype, the death knell for legislation has sounded. On November 5, the Senate introduced the “Law to Protect Against Lies and Internet Manipulation” proposed by Muhammad Musa in 2019. This law was introduced before the COVID-19 crisis and was delayed by its consequences. It aims to regulate the social media space and criminalize the transmission of false information on the internet. By false information, the state means: information that can harm public health, public finances, collective security, diplomatic relations, influence an election or arouse hatred. For the perpetrators, the fine is 300,000 naira (equivalent to 600 euros) or 3 years in prison.

The protesters are now fighting to uphold their freedom of expression online, a fundamental human right set out in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said the government’s plan was unconstitutional, anti-popular and oppressive to Nigerians. According to the PDP, there are laws in place in national law to contain false information and punish offenders. Because yes, of course the popular movement brought false claims on the networks that were exposed by organizations or users. For example, we’ve read claims that the United Nations waited 30 days before interfering with the protests, or the photo of a young girl plagued by grief accompanied by the story that she lost three of her brothers cause for the unity of SARS.

“The frenzy of censoring social media is allegedly aimed at undermining the freedom of expression of Nigerians, especially young people, the media and civil society organizations, demanding responsibility and skills, and exposing the widespread corruption, rampant looting of public funds , blatant injustice, human rights violations, violations of the constitution and divisive measures in the ruling administration, “said the opposition party.

The goal is not to leave passions and disinformation behind on social networks. Some have noted that these historic events in Nigeria further underscore the urgent need for regulation and tools put in place by the social networks themselves. Perhaps companies should consider more in-app tools (like Twitter, which ensures articles are read before they are retweeted, and which did a remarkable job of moderating when posting. American Election 2020) than in-app -Tool for image and video review that includes immediacy and motion like #EndSARS.

For the time being, the demonstrators are deeply attacking the Nigerian government and organizing themselves. As protests and online coalitions formed, five demands were made on the government: the immediate release of all arrested protesters, justice for victims of police brutality, and compensation for their families, an independent body responsible for overseeing the investigation and prosecution of all Police misconduct is responsible for a psychological assessment of all disbanded SARS officers before they can be used as police officers, and an increasing number of police salaries. These requests have not yet been met.