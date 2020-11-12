iOS 14.3 Beta 1 is available + Beta 1 of watchOS 7.2 and tvOS 14.3

Apple has just released the first beta (build 18C5044f) of iOS 14.3 on the iPhone and iPadOS 14.3 on the iPad. It is available to developers to start with. Public testers will get it later.

A beta availability for iOS 14.3 tonight is far from a good idea. Apple offered macOS Big Sur in the early evening and the servers are overloaded. Users cannot start the download. And if it does, the download is very slow. Apple only recognized this problem a few minutes ago.

By offering a beta version of iOS 14.3, Apple is increasing the load on its servers. It might have been wiser to wait a bit. But hey, now it’s done … If your device is configured to receive developer beta, go to Settings> General> Software Update. You can download the first beta of iOS 14.3

Note that Apple is also offering the first beta (build 18K5545e) of tvOS 14.3 for Apple TV. The first beta (build 18S5545f) of watchOS 7.2 is available on the Apple Watch. Here, too, it is initially available to developers.