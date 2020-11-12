iOS 14.3 Beta Reveals AirPods Studio and Supports AirTags

The design of the AirPods Studio will be revealed tonight with the iOS 14.3 beta for developers. Apple offered it for half an hour before being removed from its servers. MacRumors had time to pull it up and see the design of Apple’s headphones.

The design of AirPods Studio in iOS 14.3 beta

The image of the AirPods Studio in iOS 14.3 is similar to the photo of a prototype that was leaked last September. Rumor has it there are two variants and the one pictured is the sports model.

The AirPods Studio is said to have better sound quality than AirPods and an active noise cancellation system. Other features include the options available for setting the equalizer, as well as head and neck detection. The headset could thus determine the left and right ear. There is no need to have a specific earphone for each ear. This detection would make it possible to adjust the sound according to the direction.

AirTags also in iOS 14.3 beta

The iOS 14.3 beta also supports AirTags. This is Apple’s object tracker that has been talking about it for a while. The beta includes images to teach users how to use AirTags. For example, you can put it in a pocket and use the Find application to find it. Practical in the event of loss or theft. The iOS 14.3 code also shows support for third-party object trackers.

When will we see the AirPods Studio and AirTags? A release at the end of the year would be amazing. But why not?