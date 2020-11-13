iOS 14.3 Beta 1: The list of new features

Apple has released the first iOS 14.3 beta for developers. For this version the program contains several new functions. This is the opportunity to take stock of each of them.

– ProRAW is available for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. This new format allows you to create RAW photos with Apple’s photo processing. This applies to Smart HDR and Deep Fusion.

The option must be activated under Settings> Camera> Formats. Please note: A ProRAW photo weighs approx. 25 MB.

– A new default search engine is available in the settings: Ecosia. Its profits are used to plant trees all over the world.

– The code in iOS 14.3 suggests that Apple offer third-party applications when setting up their iPhone or iPad. This should help Apple, which is accused of having anti-competitive practices with its App Store.

This should first affect a few countries. It is possible that the countries of the European Union will have this novelty first. Maybe Apple offers Chrome or Firefox for download instead of just having Safari, for example.

– iOS 14.3 adds support for the PS5 DualSense controller. There’s also support for Amazon’s Luna controller.

– The health app has a new area for pregnancy.

– You can start the app clips by scanning the app clips codes with the camera.

– The Home app now shows a notification when a HomeKit product receives an update.

– The beta version of iOS 14.3 revealed the design of the AirPods Studio headset (see this article for details).

– The beta added support for AirTags, Apple’s future object tracker (see this article for more information).

Release date of IOS 14.3?

Apple is not yet saying when the final version of iOS 14.3 will be available to all users. Availability is plausible due to the release of iOS 13.3 last year.