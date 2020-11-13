Apple no longer signs iOS 14.1: Restore and update blocked

Apple stopped signing iOS 14.1 overnight. This means that it is no longer possible to install that particular version. It blocks for both updates and restores.

iOS 14.1 was released in its final version on October 20th. The update fixes around ten bugs that occurred with the first versions of iOS 14. Apple has since released iOS 14.2 as the final version. This version has been available since November 5th. She added a few new things like new emojis. She also fixed a dozen bugs.

iOS 14.2 is the only version that can be installed because Apple no longer signs iOS 14.1. In itself, this is not really a problem for the general public. But it can be for jailbreak enthusiasts.

As it turns out, the Checkra1n jailbreak tool recently received an update. It supports the iPhone 7 and partially the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X. The new version also offers the possibility to get official support for iOS 14.2. But there is no jailbreaking for people with an iPhone XS / XR or later. So it is not advisable to install iOS 14.2 while waiting for a jailbreak. Your goal is to use the lowest possible version of iOS possible.