Honda is the first automaker to be approved to sell a Level 3 autonomous vehicle

Discreet in this area, Honda is ultimately the first automaker to be authorized to sell a range of autonomous vehicles with a Level 3 system. This is a great first and possibly the beginning of the democratization of autonomous cars.

Level 3 autonomous vehicles on the market

The Japanese manufacturer announced on Wednesday November 1st that it had received the precious sesame seeds desired by many manufacturers around the world. This clearly means that in our cities, autonomous vehicles will soon land next to us on the same roads you take every day. This time it is (almost) tangible and no longer science fiction. Other autonomous vehicles are already on our roads, including Waymo’s for two years in Phoenix. However, this is the first time the general public has been able to obtain such vehicles.

Marketed autonomous vehicles do not exceed autonomy level 3 and this system can only be activated under certain conditions. For example, if the vehicle is stuck in a traffic jam on a motorway, Honda will indicate this in its official press release. The autonomous system in question is called the Traffic Jam Pilot and will be available in its new Honda Legend sedan in late March 2021.

Level 5 systems soon on the market?

It is a turning point in the history of the automobile because, as a Honda spokesman explains, “It is the first time in the world that an automobile manufacturer has received authorization to sell a vehicle with a car that has autonomous level 3”. For Honda it was completely unexpected. In fact, the company was the victim of a cyber attack that summer that resulted in production being suspended for several days in many factories around the world. A hard blow that did not prevent the Japanese manufacturer from recovering.

At the same time as this announcement, the Japanese Ministry of Transport confirmed that it was indeed a “world first”. Autonomous driving systems are scaled on a scale from 0 to 5 according to their autonomy. Level 3 corresponds to automation under predefined conditions. It is best to have a human behind the wheel even when the system is on.

Other manufacturers think bigger. This is obviously the case with Tesla, whose founder Elon Musk confirms: “Starting this year, the basic functions of level 5 autonomous driving will be available for our vehicles”, ie the ultimate level of autonomy. It’s not a technological problem, it’s a legal one. Driverless cars will not be marketed for a few years.