iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are available for purchase

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are available now. They arrive three weeks after the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. The full range is now available.

The two phones are very different in size. The iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4-inch OLED display, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch OLED panel. The first is made of aluminum and has two cameras. The second is made of stainless steel and has three photo sensors on the back. The two models still have a few things in common, including the A14 chip.

The iPhone 12 mini is available with 64, 128 or 256 GB of storage. The prices are € 809, € 859 and € 979. For the iPhone 12 Pro Max it is 128, 256 or 512 GB. The prices are € 1,259, € 1,379 and € 1,609. The first is available here in the Apple Store and the second is available in the Apple Store there.

You can also buy an iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max from retailers. Here are the links for each of them:

Otherwise, you can make a purchase from an operator. Here are the links to each of them: