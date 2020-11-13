iWork changes the icons for macOS Big Sur, Final Cut Pro, and Logic Pro, and supports Apple M1

Apple has released several updates to its Mac applications. There is the iWork Office Suite with Pages, Numbers and Keynote. There’s GarageBand, iMovie, Final Cut Pro, and Logic Pro too. Everyone is changing their icons to match macOS Big Sur, which was available yesterday.

Numbers, Keynote and Pages

The main novelty of macOS Big Sur is a new interface with new symbols in particular. The applications mentioned above are precisely tailored to the new operating system.

GarageBand

For GarageBand, Apple offers the following notices:

New design redesigned on MacOS Big Sur. Improved performance and efficiency on Mac computers with the Apple Chip option to customize the region colors in your tracks. Add 1,800 Apple Loops in many different genres, including hip hop. Rap Chill, Future Bass, New Disco, Bass House and more Over 190 instrument patches and 50 vintage and modern drum kits have been added

Final Cut Pro

Final Cut Pro X changes its name to Final Cut Pro. The update includes:

Improved performance and efficiency on Mac computers with Apple Silicon Accelerated machine learning analysis for Smart Conform using the Apple Neural Engine component on Mac computers with Apple Silicon Make a copy of your library and automatically encode your data in a ProRes Proxy format or H.264 with different resolutions

Logic Pro

Same story for Logic Pro X, which becomes Logic Pro. Here are the changes:

Performance and yield have been improved on Mac computers with Apple Silicon. Now control the step sequencer with Logic Remote on your iPad or iPhone to create beats, basslines and melodic snippets L The app supports all Novation Launchpad controllers. Stability and performance improvements were made