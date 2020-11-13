Alibaba and JD.com explode at record levels with sales of 62.58 billion euros

Single Day, Singles Day, 11.11. However we set a new sales record for this event, organized on November 11th each year by Alibaba and JD.com. Ultimate proof of the great health of ecommerce. This year, Alibaba again explodes its record compared to the previous year and achieves a turnover of 62.58 billion euros …

An event that is much stronger than Black Friday

The Single Day 2019 was already a record for Alibaba last year. The Chinese e-commerce giant achieved sales of 34.7 billion euros. In 2020, Alibaba nearly doubled that record. It’s incredible. In detail, we will find 474 brands over the sales mark of 13 million euros on this single day in 2020. Since 2009, when this event started, it’s been a new record every year. Pay much higher than Amazon’s Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday.

As Alibaba explains, “If some still had doubts about the health of China’s online sales sector …”. It is important to remember a major Chinese event that not only benefits Chinese companies. For example, this year American brands generated 14% of Single Day sales.

According to JD.com, “China has had low levels of virus transmission for months, which has made it possible to avoid a lack of fluidity at the delivery level during this period.” Alibaba and JD.com have put real logistics in place to enable proper parcel delivery with 20,000 collection points in 150 cities across the country.

583,000 commands per second

Among the brands that were sold more than 13 million times that day, we can find Huawei, L’Oréal, Apple, Lancôme, Nike and Adidas. More than 200 luxury brands answered the call, it’s also a record and Alibaba is delighted: “Luxury brands are increasingly seeing the benefits of working with Alibaba’s online luxury platform. This allows them to keep their own look, style and seal of approval while reaching new customers online. “

If the results have been so brilliant this year, there is a reason. This single day took place in two phases: the window of November 11th and that of November 1-3. A total of four sales days that allowed Alibaba and JD.com to reach many more customers than in previous years. If we take a closer look at the numbers, we can see that there has been a tremendous flow of orders: 583,000 orders are processed every second by Alibaba’s cloud infrastructure.

This is one of the satisfactions for the Chinese company. The cloud infrastructure, which is growing faster than that of Amazon and Microsoft, is the hero of this event. An “unsung hero who enables Single Day to keep making progress,” as the e-commerce giant explains. Between the first edition in 2009 and this edition in 2020, the capacity of this infrastructure has increased by 1,400 times. We feel like we have changed times and it won’t stop when we see cloud infrastructures continue to grow.