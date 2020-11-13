Iot Chip Market Competitors Analysis By Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan) Microchip Technology Inc. (US)

Iot Chip Market Overview

The Global Iot Chip Market is showing positive signs of growth. With the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, new business opportunities are sprouting in the market. Organizations must explore new markets to expand their business globally and locally. For getting a deeper understanding of the emerging trends, the Global Iot Chip Market report showcases various factors that drive the economy worldwide. Moreover, the companies will get to know the market landscape for the next decade 2020-2027. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Iot Chip market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan) Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Silicon Laboratories. (US), Telit (Italy) , Nordic Semiconductor ASA (Norway), Semtech Corporation (US), Marvell (Bermuda), AMD (US), WhizNets Inc. (US) and among others.

Global IoT chip Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.18 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 26.21 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits associated with the usage of growing demand for flexible Soc type designs and application specific MCUs

Iot Chip Market: Scope of the Report

By Hardware

Processor Microcontroller (MCU) Application Processor (AP) Digital Signal Processor (DSP)

Sensor Accelerometer Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Heart Rate Sensor Pressure Sensor Temperature Sensor Blood Glucose Sensor Blood Oxygen Sensor Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensor Humidity Sensor Image Sensor Ambient Light Sensor Flow Sensor Level Sensor Chemical and Gas Sensor Motion and Position Sensor

Connectivity IC ANT+ Bluetooth Bluetooth Smart/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Zigbee Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Ethernet Near-Field Communication (NFC) Enocean Cellular Network Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer (WHART) Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Module Thread Z-Wave ISA100

Memory Device Static Random-Access Memory (SRAM) Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM)

Logic Device Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)



By End-Use Application

Wearable Devices Activity Monitors Smartwatches Smart Glasses Wearable Cameras

Healthcare Fitness and Heart Rate Monitor Blood Pressure Monitor Blood Glucose Meter Continuous Glucose Monitor Pulse Oximeter Automated External Defibrillator Programmable Syringe Pump Wearable Injector Multi-Parameter Monitor

Consumer Electronics Refrigerator Hi-Res Television Washing Machine Other Products

Building Automation Occupancy Sensors Daylight Sensors Smart Thermostats IP Cameras Smart Meters Smart Locks Smoke Detectors Lighting Control Actuators Gateways

Industrial Industrial Motes Self-Learning Industrial Robots

Automotive and Transportation Connected Cars Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Mobile Point of Sale (Mpos) Kiosks

Agriculture Wireless Sensors for Agriculture Application

Retail Smart Beacons

Oil and Gas Wireless Sensors for Oil and Gas

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



The 2020 Annual Iot Chip Market offers:

100+ charts exploring and analysing the Iot Chip market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumer demand, production and more

10+ profiles of top Iot Chip producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends

Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand

Iot Chip Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Key questions answered through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns and technological advancements in the Iot Chip Market?

• Which factors are influencing the Iot Chip Market over the forecast period?

• What are the global challenges, threats and risks in the Iot Chip Market?

• Which factors are propelling and restraining the Iot Chip Market?

• What are the demanding global regions of the Iot Chip Market?

• What will be the global market size over the coming future?

• What are the different effective business strategies followed by global companies?

Iot Chip Market: Competitive Landscape

Global IoT chip market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of IoT chip market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. Following key players have been profiled with the help of proven research methodologies: Intel Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc (U.S.), Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors. (Netherlands), Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), STMicroelectronics. (Switzerland), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan),

Table of Content: Iot Chip market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Iot Chip Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Iot Chip Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Iot Chip Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Queries Resolved In This Report:

Which will be the specialties at which Iot Chip Market players profiling with intensive designs, financials, and furthermore, ongoing headways should set nearness? Which will be the foreseen development rates for your own Iot Chip economy out and out and furthermore for each portion inside? Which will be the Iot Chip application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers? Which will be the dangers which will attack growth? The length of the global Iot Chip market opportunity? How Iot Chip Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

Market Drivers:

There is high demand for wearable device is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

There is rice in demand for flexible Soc type designs and application specific MCUs is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rising concern in regards of security concern is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the size of the market and the growth rate for the forecast period? 2020- 2027?

Which key driving forces will keep create more opportunities for the Iot Chip market in years to come?

Which are the most prominent players operating in the Iot Chip market? What have been their winning strategies so far?

Which trends from the yesteryears or the future are likely to shape the progress of the Iot Chip market across different regions?

What are the threats and challenges that can act like a barrier and restrict the development of the Iot Chip market?

What are the future opportunities for prominent market players?

