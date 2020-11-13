iWeb, iLife 11: Ancient relics still exist on Apple servers

iWeb and iLife are all remnants of a not-too-distant past that enabled Apple to vastly strengthen its software ecosystem. Traces of that glorious past are even left on Apple’s servers, like relics that we would have left behind and then forgotten in the back of a closet. Therefore, the iWeb welcome page can be found at this address (QuickTime is required to play the video). There is even a video presentation of the software! Remember that iWeb is a tool for (ultra-fast) creation of personal websites.

IWeb 09 presentation page that still exists on Apple’s servers

ISeb was introduced in 2006 and sold until the end of 2010. It was one of the pillars of the iLife suite, which also included iMovie, GarageBand, and iPhoto. IDeb is perfectly integrated into the Mac OS X software ecosystem and can pull media content from iPhoto, iTunes or GarageBand. Despite its extreme ease of use, iWeb will disappear in 2011 at the same time as MobileMe, the cloud service that was the technical guarantor (and was replaced by iCloud). Websites created with iWeb will still work, but the utility will no longer be distributed or updated.

There are many other junk files on the servers, such as: B. iPhoto in the iLife 11 (2011) version or the entire iLife 11 software suite. The opportunity to see Apple have vastly improved their tools without completely changing the basics.