How can one regain power over GAFA?

In just 20 years, Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon have become the four most powerful companies in the world. Known by the acronym “GAFA”, they have significantly changed the face of the world with revolutionary services that are now essential in the daily lives of billions of citizens around the world. At the same time, their power is so great that they are accused of breaking up all competition and endangering democracy itself.

Questions then arise: is it possible to regain control of these four mastodons? If so, what steps should be taken to achieve this? To answer these questions, Culture Numérique spoke to Joëlle Toledano, an economist who specializes in market regulation, former member of the regulator for electronic communications and author of the GAFA article Let’s Take Back the Power!

In the same category

Honda is the first automaker to be approved to sell a Level 3 autonomous vehicle

How to subscribe to Culture Numérique: Spotify – Apple Podcasts – Deezer – Google Podcasts.

Values ​​have been pushed aside in favor of monetization and power

At the end of the 20th century, Google seemed unyielding: It was out of the question to place advertising in its search engine, as this could have consequences for access to information and its neutrality. In addition, the slogan of the Mountain View company until 2018 was “Don’t be angry” (“Don’t be angry”).

His code of conduct states: “Don’t be mean. Googlers generally think these words relate to the way we serve our users. But “don’t be angry” is much more than that. […] It’s about getting things right in a much more general way – by obeying the law, acting with honor, and treating our colleagues with courtesy and respect. “

At the beginning of the 21st century we could also read in the first Facebook terms and conditions that personal data had to be protected at all costs. The two giants are then “aware of certain values”, assures Joëlle Toledano. Very quickly, however, these were pushed aside and “in a perfectly clear manner” when it came to monetizing their services. The economist is then sure: The GAFA are not great naive who have lost control of their creation. They are not only aware of their power, but above all of the consequences that their practices have for citizens, democracy, competition and the promotion of innovation.

Transparency as a starting point for more effective regulation of GAFA

As GAFA is aware of the excesses caused by its practices and is clearly unwilling to give in, it is the responsibility of various government agencies around the world to make regulations more effective. to break their hold. A global awareness seems to have worked: In the USA, Google is being sued by the American government as part of what is possibly the largest antitrust case of the 21st century and is being investigated in China.

In addition to Apple, Amazon is involved in investigations in Germany, Canada and Italy. The apple brand is also the target of an investigation by the European Commission into anti-competitive practices. Facebook is not spared as the company is accused by a UK authority of violating antitrust laws by acquiring GIPHY and could face antitrust proceedings in the US as early as November. Finally, Japan recently announced that it was determined to crack down on GAFA.

For Joëlle Toledano, now that the awareness phase is over, it is time to act. For this, the author of GAFA Let’s take power back! claims that it is first necessary to understand how the algorithms of the four internet giants work, but also to define how to analyze them in order to establish trustworthy third parties, as has been done previously in the accounting and financial sectors.

After all, it would be primarily a question of the breakthrough in opacity behind which the GAFA are protected. Joëlle Toledano explains: “I think these actors have an interest in opacity, but we can give ourselves the means to ensure that this opacity decreases, and this gradually by reducing what is sometimes referred to as the information asymmetry (…) we can impose a certain number of restrictions which are real restrictions and which lead to the reopening of markets and the opening up of competition. “

Adjust individually instead of requesting dismantling

At the end of a sixteen-month investigation by GAFA, the House of Representatives Antitrust Committee in the United States found in its report that it was necessary to “dismantle the dominant platforms.” For Joëlle Toledano, the discourse is more nuanced, as it is more about setting up a regulatory method specific to each of these four companies by prohibiting them from “a certain number of behaviors” and “opening up to competition”. by implementing certain measures ”.

In the case of Google, for example, the market regulation specialist believes that it will be necessary to “tackle the opacity (…) of the results of advertising” in order to “transform these markets so that” there is a fairer sharing of values For Amazon, on the other hand, it would be better to focus on marketplaces in order to take steps to prevent Prime from “destroying the entire trading system at prices that are difficult to compete with.” Joëlle Toledano understands that “Every company must be regulated according to its economic system”.

After all, the economist is of the opinion that each area must regulate the GAFA according to its own interests. She explains: “I think Europe is the only credible place today to reintroduce the rule of law in Europe. The United States will change laws and regulations according to its own interests, including in the context of its economic war with the Chinese (…). We must succeed in reintroducing the heart of our economy, that is, a regulated economy, a market economy. “