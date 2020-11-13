MO: Astray: a great, Platformer-Action signed Rayark (App Store Release)

MO: Astray (App Store Link – 5.49 Euro – iPhone / iPad) is the latest jewel from the Rayark Studio, to whom we owe the Implosion Shooter and the fantastic music game Cytus II. MO: Astray can also be proud of a particularly well-researched tradition: “By waking up in a dark, damp and deserted laboratory, MO discovers that he is not allowed to do this. just to face an extremely hostile and eerie environment, but also people who, after being taken over by extraterrestrial parasitic plants, are stuck in an endless limbo between death. and rebirth. Who caused this disaster? And along the way, to solve the mystery of the existence of MO, what kinds of trials and difficulties await? “”

The game alternates between combat and platform puzzle phases and makes optimal use of certain physical features of the MO blob. The latter can actually cling to any surface or parasitize an enemy (as Abe will understand purists). Without a doubt one of the mobile games of the year.