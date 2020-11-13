165 companies are calling on the EU to take stronger measures against Google

165 companies and industry associations have just written a letter to Margrethe Vestager, Vice-President of the European Commission, asking them to take increased action against Google.

Abuse of the dominant position

In particular, they criticize Mountain View for offering their own accommodation, travel and job search services to the detriment of their competitors in their search engine. European and American companies such as Yelp, Expedia, Trivago, Kelkoo, Stepstone and even Foundem have signed the letter. It is written there:

“While we compete with each other to deliver the best customer experience, we have a common rival that doesn’t compete fairly: Google. Google has gained undue advantage by giving preference to its own services on its general search results pages by displaying various forms of grouped specialized search results (called a OneBox). “

Google’s OneBox is the small box that appears when you search in Search at the top of the page. According to the signatories of the letter, Mountain View mainly highlights its own activities, such as a job offer on Google or a flight search tool developed by the web giant itself. Because of this approach, Internet users go straight to Google’s offerings and leave their competitors behind.

How can one regain power over GAFA?

The European Union (EU) is currently working on a new law, the Digital Services Act, to tighten the tone against GAFA. However, companies say the approval and implementation time is far too long to ensure their survival.

Mountain View is represented in several countries

It wouldn’t be the first time the EU has taken action against Google. The company has already received two fines totaling 8.25 billion euros for abuse of a dominant position with its Android operating system, its price comparison service and its advertising activities.

As a reminder, Google is also being targeted by authorities in other countries, particularly India and China, where it has been criticized for Android’s monopoly. The company is also in the process of bringing an historic anticompetitive practice lawsuit in the United States.

On the European side, another GAFA member, Amazon, is also the subject of an antitrust investigation.