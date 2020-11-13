Into winter without a plan: “Pinch your butt” – that’s really not enough as German corona strategy – politics

After all, the goal is now – the Chancellor put it in a citizen’s dialogue: the current shutdown will end when the incidence drops back below 50 per 100,000 residents in seven days. It was not clear whether this applies to all of Germany or to individual districts – there are currently only about 20 under the threshold.

But it can be assumed that Angela Merkel, in her role as head of government, means all of Germany. Its current value: 157. It is therefore unlikely that the closing will end on December 1.

What Angela Merkel stopped talking about and what is still open: what happens after the closure, when it ends?

In any case, RKI boss Lothar Wieler simply means that we “have to squeeze our buttocks for a few more months”. The head of the federal government, Wieler, thus rather involuntarily formulated the current state of policy planning until the spring.

Given the statement, one can certainly ask, “Squeeze your butt” – is that really the German corona strategy? And: is that enough?

There is also criticism of the ruling parties

For a few weeks now, the opposition has accused the grand coalition of complete lack of plan. Criticism is now even coming from the governing parties. Union deputy Carsten Linnemann now complains that his party friends in government do not have a clear long-term strategy for weathering the crisis.

[Mehr zum Thema: Fünf große Corona-Baustellen – das sind die Sommerversäumnisse der Politik]

It has long been clear what the problem is. The schools are not prepared for digital learning, the Corona app is inadequate. And the health authorities are working absolutely inadequately: they transmit the positive test data infinitely slowly – with Kulli and fax instead of digitized. Moreover, the rapid tests are not yet generally available even weeks after the entry into force of the new test scheme.

After all: plans for the distribution of vaccines are underway

An American study has now identified restaurants, gyms, cafes and hotels as drivers of the pandemic. Against this background, the question also arises in this country: how can these places really be served corona-safe? Are current hygiene concepts sufficient? It could be argued that planning for the distribution of a vaccine has now begun. That gives hope that everything will run smoothly when the first ampoules are delivered.

But it will be many months before much of the population is actually vaccinated. And the vaccine is still a long way from replacing the urgently needed medium-term strategy. There isn’t even a real public debate about it.

Instead, the government tries to buy time with a lot of money. In November, the affected sectors are largely compensated for the loss of sales. According to Treasury Secretary Olaf Scholz, the federal government could probably implement such a program for a few more months. While that’s nice to know, it ignores the crucial question: Is all that money really needed?