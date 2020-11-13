Interior Minister Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: Caffier avoids question about buying weapons from right-wing politicians

The Minister of the Interior of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Lorenz Caffier, caused irritation with a statement about the acquisition of a weapon from a possible right-wing extremist environment. During a press conference, the CDU politician and hunter dodged the question of whether he had bought a weapon from a person who may have been close to the “Nordkreuz” group. He emphasized that this is in his ‘private sphere’ and that he can ask him about it privately. However, private will remain private in the future. In Schwerin, the Home Secretary was expected to comment in writing on the allegations on Friday.

65-year-old Caffier told the “Ostsee-Zeitung” that he had neither received an official weapon, nor had he received official shooting training. The rest does not concern the public. The person in question is said to be the operator of a shooting range on which special units of the State Police were trained, including former officers assigned to the “Nordkreuz” group.

“Nordkreuz” has been active since 2016 and is preparing for the crisis, “Day X”, the anticipated collapse of the state order due to a wave of refugees or Islamic attacks and the subsequent murder of political opponents. In some cases they also took into account the use of firearms. Chats with extreme right-wing content were also found among members.

The group was discovered in 2017. The federal prosecutor’s investigation is still ongoing, Caffier said.

According to the Constitution Protection Agency, most of the people in the chat group came from the armed forces and the police. Among them are several former and an active member of the Special Operations Command (SEK) of the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. All members of “Nordkreuz” have access to weapons, have tens of thousands of ammunition and are skilled shooters.

The Schwering court has sentenced a former SEK official from the group to a suspended sentence. He is said to have spread right-wing extremist ideas and hoarded weapons and ammunition. Investigators discovered more than 50,000 rounds of ammunition, some of which came from the police and military. (Teaspoon)