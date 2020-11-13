Rents will not hurt the Dax Group: Deutsche Wohnen is once again raising earnings – the economy

The DAX Deutsche Wohnen Group, which invests mainly in apartments in Berlin, achieved its business goals in the third quarter: the company earned more than half a billion euros (553 million) on the management of its apartments. That was about five million euros more than in the first months of last year. The controversial rent ceiling, which sets state rent ceilings, has not hurt companies. On the contrary, at the end of the year, the management wants to increase the value of their rental houses and commercial real estate.

With 163,000 apartments, of which over 115,000 are in Berlin, Deutsche Wohnen is the city’s largest owner. Due to the lack of flats and rents in Berlin, Deutsche Wohnen has become the target of a popular initiative to “socialize” all companies with more than 3,000 flats. In addition, the Red-Red-Green Senate passed a “rental housing law” in February, freezing rents. The second phase of this rent ceiling will not come into force until 23 November, after which it will also reduce the amount of rent for longer rents. However, Deutsche Wohnen now expects a full-year profit of around € 540 million for the previous year.

Low number of rental losses caused by Corona

“As before, our word applies to all those affected: No one has to worry about losing their apartment as a result of a pandemic,” said Michael Zahn, CEO of Deutsche Wohnen. The number of tenants in need has been low so far. Deutsche Wohnen has set up a million-dollar “assistance fund” from which tenants can overcome financial barriers with rental loans in the event of an emergency.

According to Deutsche Wohnen, the vast majority of tenants are satisfied with the company. In a survey of 31,000 households, as in the previous year, more than eighty percent said they were satisfied with their apartment, and almost eighty percent said they were satisfied with their landlord.