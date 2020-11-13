the platform to start your own video subscription

Netflix is ​​one of the examples of subscription video services. Thanks to cult series and well-designed communication, the service now has millions of customers all over the world. Netflix is ​​Netflix. Building a brand through video content is a good strategy. However, you need to offer relevant content and simply monetize it without relying on an algorithm …

Odeum is a complete solution for starting a subscription video service, publishing and distributing videos with custom applications on all major platforms! An alternative to tools like Vimeo OTT, Uscreen or Muvi. A handy tool for those who offer online courses, athletes, or even content creators ready to monetize their video through subscriptions!

A fully personalized chain in the image of a brand

After connecting to the tool, there are three main steps involved in starting:

Add content: download videos, create playlists and add resources brander channel: download logo and images, select colors, add marketing message Prepare content distribution: define subscription price, configure applications, select the Odeum package

Odeum offers many tools including the ability to create and customize a site’s home page. The content part allows you to download all the videos and descriptions that subscribers need to view or access. Each video can contain a link to a resource or a PDF file. For each downloaded video, Odeum provides detailed statistics such as viewing time, total number of views or income from subscriptions.

Custom applications on any platform

Videos can be organized into playlists, channels, etc. In this section, you can offer videos for free to attract new subscribers.

Under the Promote & Communicate tab, specific videos can be highlighted through push notifications, promo codes, and more. The welcome email can also be personalized.

The Distribution tab allows you to define the various subscriptions and configure the platforms on which the native applications are launched, e.g. B. iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Amazon Fire or even web browsers.

Odeum is a paid tool offered in advertising and for life through Appsumo. The single offer for $ 99 instead of $ 9,990 gives you one channel and 10 hours of video storage per channel. Double allows you to have 2 channels for $ 198. Finally, the Multiple offer offers 3 channels and 10 hours of storage per channel, or 30 hours for $ 297 instead of $ 11,999.

The Siècle Digital editorial team presents the most interesting free, freemium or paid tools for professionals every day. Certain web products sometimes benefit from large discounts related to temporary deals that we choose when the software seems interesting to us. As in this case, some content is not sponsored but includes an affiliate link.