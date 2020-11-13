Plague Inc .: The healing mode will be offered for free until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic

Plague Inc. (App Store Link – € 0.99 – iPhone / iPad) is a virus and pandemic simulator that has almost become a cult on mobile devices. This game from Ndemic Creations studio has been particularly detailed and protected with expansions (Zombie Mode, Neurax Worm, Simiesque Flu, Epidemic of Darkness, etc.) and quickly became the benchmark of a genre that was rarely used in the small world of JV . On the wave of COVID-19, the studio just added a healing mode to the base game. This time the point is no longer to spread the virus, but to try everything to save humanity from a devastating pandemic.

With the general mask, jail sentences, vaccine race, quarantine and stopping of public transport, everything is in line with what we’ve all been seeing since March. This similarity is not due to chance: the game was developed in collaboration with the WHO, the Global Outbreak Alert and other health organizations. Ndemic Creations finally announces that this new mode will remain free for the duration of the pandemic.