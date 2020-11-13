Interview with Sigrid Nikutta, Member of the Railway Council: “Rail freight transport is systemically relevant” – the economy

Since the beginning of the year, Sigrid Nikutta has been the first woman to head the Deutsche Bahn freight division and is on the group’s board of directors. Regrouping Europe’s largest rail freight operator would be hard work without the Corona crisis. However, the 51-year-old man, who previously ran the Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG), cannot be stopped. A psychologist with a doctorate wants to turn the tide with a new “Strong Cargo” strategy.

Mrs Nikutto, how hard has the Cargo crisis hit DB Cargo AG and its 30,000 employees?

Very massive, in the spring there was a decrease in sales in important industries by up to 80 percent, which of course also reduced our shipments for customers. But together we fought our way out of the deep valley. October went as well as last year, which is a great success under these conditions. However, the renewed restrictions due to the high number of infections show that one should not rejoice too soon and be careful with predictions.

Does the crisis also bring opportunities?

Sure – and we use it. DB Cargo has proven how stable, resilient and systemically relevant rail freight transport is even in this deep crisis. Our transport chains also operated across borders every day of this year. There were no interruptions. We delivered more reliably and on time than we did for a long time – and so we gained new customers.

For example?

Our hotline is a success with which we can quickly organize supply chains by rail if other transport routes fail. Whether it is Italian pasta, packaging material, cellulose, grain, wine or glass bottles, DB Cargo has taken over and secured the delivery. However, new transports cannot compensate for the corona-related decline in the large volume of the automotive or steel industry.

DB Cargo is the largest rail freight operator in Europe. Photo: dpa

DB Group is to receive state aid of 5 billion euros to cover the corona’s losses. The European Commission could make approval conditional, for example, on the partial privatization of operating divisions such as DB Cargo. So what?

Rail freight is systemically relevant, as the Corona crisis shows. DB Cargo provided the entire transport of goods, which is an important contribution to our economy. We didn’t just stop operations until the earnings outlook improved again. My recommendation is to strengthen our DB Cargo as a federally owned company and then also use the strengths of Cargo.

A large part of freight transport in Europe is rolling on the roads. Why should that change?

With regard to climate change, everyone should be aware of the importance of environmentally friendly transport. Each ton of rail freight automatically saves 80 percent CO2. Shifting transport to rail is therefore one of the most effective and simplest measures to protect the climate. The mandatory requirements of the Paris Agreement can only be achieved if we manage this shift.

Does politics do enough for that?

The railways have never been as much support as they are now. Many good measures are defined in the federal government’s rail transportation master plan, which must be implemented quickly. Some things take time, but you have to stick to them. CO2 prices, technology financing, support for combined transport will all move this shift forward. At some points, we are still at the beginning.

DB Cargo has been making losses for years. Some fear losses of more than € 500 million this year alone. What is current and medium-term planning?

Predictions are difficult. Transport markets are very volatile and a lot depends on how we get the corona pandemic under control. We rely on our new “Strong Cargo” strategy. We want to become the largest railway logistics in Europe – a company that is a leader in sustainable transport chains by rail. And, of course, our clear goal is to be black in the medium term and to be successful in the long run.

Sigrid Nikutta at the introduction of the new digital automatic clutch (DAK) for railway trucks Photo: dpa

How do you want to do it?

First, we need enough staff for our path of growth. We hire 1,000 new employees every year, which is more than we have had in a long time. In addition, we train young people for all important tasks. Then we invest in a new rail vehicle. Our shunting locomotives are on average 44 years old, 60 percent will have to be replaced by 2030.

What investments are planned there?

We rely on environmentally friendly hybrid technology, and as a first step we ordered 100 locomotives that can run on diesel and electricity. Accordingly, another 150 shunting locomotives will be transferred. At present, 100 twin-engine locomotives are also procured, these are locomotives that can run both on the track and in shunting services.

Your competitors are complaining about dumping from DB Cargo, which is only possible because of unilateral federal support for your state-owned company. What do you think?

When our competitors start talking badly to me, I know that our growth strategy is working. But seriously: Some people who criticize us are on a low-priced path to undermine us. We don’t do it. We strive for fair, reliable conditions, high social standards and long-term relationships with customers. Especially cheap today and much more expensive tomorrow – this is not a strategy that makes sense.

Many DB Cargo locomotives start in years. Photo: PNN / Ottmar Winter

Could bottlenecks in the rail network hamper your growth strategy?

Despite the Corona crisis, we are currently achieving historically good accurate values ​​with our freight trains, although passenger traffic has also fallen heavily. We are mainly outside and at night and off-peak. There are bottlenecks. However, the infrastructure is being expanded and modernized using digital technology. That’s why there is still room for improvement and I’m relaxed there.

Your course is obviously also well received by workers who launched protests against red pencil concepts years ago. However, there is an internal debate about how many contracts will be awarded externally. We do not plan any outsourcing, but we want to create an environmental network for climate-friendly rail transport by awarding contracts to partners, close links between railways and freight forwarders. It’s all about that. It makes great sense to include smaller railways in our strategy. This stabilizes the whole system. A prosperous company does not have to do everything itself. It is important that we offer permanently secure jobs – and we want to go there together.

Is the operation of one car the largest producer of losses for DB Cargo? Can a division take place?

There is intense debate about this and the controversial dimensions are not always recognized. The division accounts for a fifth of rail freight. How 12,000 trains run in this system – every week. Each of these trains can save up to 52 trucks. It would be crazy to give up. Do we want to electrify even more truck traffic and high-cost motorways? This cannot be the right path if we want to protect the climate and the environment and achieve the goals of the Green Deal.

Picture from old times: Before Nikutta switched to railways, she operated a Berlin transport company. Photo: picture alliance / dpa

What are the prospects for combined rail and freight transport?

This is our biggest growth market, because that is where the transition to rail is the fastest. However, efficient loading stations are needed. The expansion and construction of combined terminals often takes too long. The reason is the long approval process. If DB Netz wants to expand the terminal so that we can board trains with a length of 740 meters, a new plan approval procedure is still needed. This is completely counterproductive, it has to be done much faster. I very much hope that the recent legislative changes will significantly speed up this process.

There was opposition to your appointment on your board of directors and supervisory board. How is the cooperation going in the first year?

Honestly, I just read it. Even when I started, I still didn’t feel such resistance.

Some of you are acting as the future head of DB. You would be the first woman to lead a company. Would you dare?

I’m the first. For the first time in 185 years, a woman operates Europe’s largest freight railway!

Another look into the future: What significance will DB have in freight transport in 2030? What will change in logistics chains and technologies?

We will move many important flows of goods to the railways – and everyone will be amazed at how we have been able to allow so many transports to roll through the streets for so long.