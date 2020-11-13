The HomePod mini does not leave any marks on wooden surfaces

Should we expect stripes on wooden surfaces with the HomePod mini? According to Apple, the answer is no. The manufacturer said Rene Ritchie. As a reminder, the HomePod for 329 € leaves such traces. Users noticed it after a few days of use.

The case caused a stir in 2018. Apple has now recognized that the HomePod can actually create white streaks on wooden surfaces. As stated on a help sheet:

It’s not uncommon for a speaker with a silicone base to dampen vibration to leave slight marks when placed on certain wooden surfaces. This phenomenon can be due to oils diffusing from the silicone base to the surface of the table. Remove the casing from the wooden surface, the traces should disappear within a few days. Otherwise, gently wipe the surface with a soft, damp, or dry cloth to remove stains. If they persist, follow the furniture manufacturer’s recommended cleaning procedure. If you have any concerns about this, we recommend moving your HomePod to another surface.

Of course, users didn’t appreciate the appearance of traces at all after the HomePod was sold in 2018. However, Apple assures that this phenomenon will not occur with the HomePod mini.

The HomePod mini goes on sale November 16 for $ 99. The first tests published yesterday show that the sound is very good considering the compact size. However, the HomePod mini may not be the best speaker for this price range.