“Teleworking will continue after the vaccine,” predicts the former IBM CEO

Virginia Rometty, former CEO of IBM, predicts teleworking will persist even after a vaccine against Covid-19 emerges. According to her, the vaccine “allows a return to a new normal” but “a number of these things in the hybrid way of working remain and the digital acceleration continues because people have now seen what is possible”. .

“I don’t think these technology trends will reverse on their own,” Virginia Rometty told CNBC at the East Tech West conference. While drug maker Pfizer may have found the silver bullet, with the increased implementation of teleworking, the current operating model will remain unchanged, although shares of Zoom and Netflix fell sharply thereafter. the announcement of the 90% reliability of the vaccine.

While half of the world has restricted itself in the past few months, many countries have had to be innovative and adaptable. Whether for teachers, doctors, students or parents, they were quickly forced to learn digitally. For example, online courses and teleconsultations have become almost commonplace within a few months.

IBM announced last October that it was splitting its company in two to move more towards cloud computing, particularly to offset the decline in software sales. In addition, the American company announced on November 5 that it would enter the 5G market.

Innovations in technology have made this fairly easy transition to teleworking possible. For the past two decades, the adoption of new technologies has been happening at a rapid pace and teleworking has become increasingly important. This is the case in the US, where teleworking increased 173% between 2005 and 2018.

As telework becomes more and more important in our lives, economists at the major German bank, Deutsche Bank, have proposed introducing a telework tax to help the most precarious people.