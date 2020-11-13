iPhone 13: even thinner batteries … and flexible

As soon as the iPhone 12 goes on sale, rumors are already raining about the iPhone 13 by 2021. LPTO screen with low power consumption, an (still) improved photo sensor, and if we are to believe Ming-Chi Kuo, a new flexible battery technology (LCP Soft Board), which makes it possible to achieve even more finesse (and thus in the usable space within the mobile phone). These batteries would be made of a liquid crystal polymer which would allow their volume to be reduced while, of course, maintaining the same capacity (and therefore the same autonomy) as current batteries.

Kuo believes that the manufacture of these batteries will be partly entrusted to career technology. The supplier would take 40 to 50% of the battery volume required to manufacture the iPhone 13. Apple doesn’t do anything about the beauty of the gesture. The expected gain in fineness should therefore have an impact on the thickness of the next iPhone 13. Hopefully this will not result in a restriction of the autonomy of the current iPhones, the latter already being a little less autonomous than the iPhone 11 Pro. Ultimately, the analyst believes that Career Technology should be one of the “primary suppliers” of AirPods 3 and the iPad Mini LED, continuing to manufacture components and flexible integrated circuits.