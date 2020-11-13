a free tool to create the perfect profile picture!

A profile picture is essential in social networks. On Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or even Twitter and even Gmail, the profile picture is essential and gives you an idea of ​​who you are and who you are talking to! According to a study, profiles with a photo receive an average of 14 times more views than profiles without a photo. Just taking / editing a profile picture is quite an art and not everyone has the skills to have THE PHOTO.

Profile Pic Maker is a free tool that allows you to get a “fantastic” profile picture of every photo. The tool is used by over 60,000 people worldwide and over 3 million profile photos have been taken.

In the same category

A background has been removed to leave room for creativity!

Profile Pic Maker is easy to use. You must first import a photo in JPG format. Then the tool generates several photos. First, the background is automatically removed. Eventually, multiple photos will be created with different effects and filters. Just make your choice and upload the right photo! Note that the tool states that all photos will be automatically deleted after use. It is possible to enlarge the face a little more, crop the photo and change the color of the proposed backgrounds …

Specifically, Profile Pic Maker enables the automatic and precise removal of the background of a photo. Then filters are applied to the photo, which is available in different versions. These changes make it possible to get more likes, views or subscribers depending on the tool!

A mobile application should see the light of day in the coming weeks.