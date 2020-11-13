DxOMark: The iPhone 12 Pro lands at the foot of the podium of the best photophones

DxOMark has reviewed the iPhone 12 Pro’s photo performance. With the final result of 128 points, the iPhone 12 Pro is at the foot of the podium behind the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and the Huawei P40 Pro and is tied with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. The iPhone essentially “pays” for its x2 optical zoom, which is viewed as inadequate when compared to the competition’s x4 or x5 zooms, not to mention the fact that the iPhone is somewhat lacking in zoom. Auto focus is one of the camera’s strong points for DxO, but the website believes there is room for improvement in wide-angle rendering and photos in low light.

DxOMark is a little more enthusiastic about the video part: HDR would produce solid effects with “cinematographic” images, and face color would be particularly valued (a weak point of many competing devices). In addition, the OIS stabilizer would do its job perfectly.

DxOMArk believes that the details of the face captured with Flash from the iPhone 12 Pro have more noise … without noticing the ultra-visible overexposure of the Flash from the Mate 40

Photophone enthusiasts would still be well inspired to multiply the sources of information and testing. Opinions on a photo rendering can indeed be extremely subjective, even (and especially) on images being compared (see the Photo Performances Comparison of the iPhone 12 Pro and the Galaxy s20 on LesNums, the website that Samsung appreciates gives better results, while it’s good … the best is still to see for yourself). The same goes for the video part. Most American experts are of the opinion that the iPhone 12 Pro, unlike DxO, is unparalleled in this area.