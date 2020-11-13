PUBG has been expelled from India for its ties to China and will generate an investment of 100 million euros

Itinerary of a fall for PUBG in India. The most downloaded mobile game on site a few months ago with nearly 50 million local players. The title was simply banned from the Indian market in September. The reason ? The close proximity of the PUBG Corporation (South Korean publisher and developer of PUBG, formerly Ginno Games) to the Chinese giant Tencent. A problem for India that has been accumulating for several months in distrust of China in the field of applications and electronics. PUBG Mobile is banned from India today but intends to return there in a new form.

PUBG Corporation doesn’t want India and its hundreds of millions of players to slip away

To that end, PUBG Corporation wants to give itself the funds of its ambition and is making sure it is ready to put no less than $ 100 million on the table for this comeback. The company also wants to do better with the authorities, finer than ever, by inducing the creation of an Indian office responsible for overseeing PUBG’s return to the area. PUBC Corp. also declares a desire to “maximize data security and meet local preferences” and states that its $ 100 million investment will be used to boost India’s “gaming, sports, entertainment and technology industries” . However, it is unknown when this new version of PUBG Mobile will be released, notes The Verge in turn.

Beyond the simple case of PUBG Mobile, the announcement of this return is important. It suggests that, in one form or another, the Indian government may eventually approve the return of other Chinese applications that have been banned from their territory. Among other things, TikTok and WeChat were banned after being accused of “unauthorized stealing of user data and transferring it to servers outside of India.”

The fact remains that PUBG’s comeback remains a special case despite everything: PUBG belongs to a South Korean company, which therefore has an easier time getting rid of China and returning to India via a local branch. It’s hard to know how purely Chinese apps like TikTok can do this other than hand off their operations in India to local businesses.