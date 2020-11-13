iPhone: Apple joins a group working on 6G

Apple takes an interest in 6G by joining the Next G Alliance. This group was founded last month by the ATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions). This is the professional telecommunications union in North America. He wants to enforce the North American leadership with 5G and 6G.

Apple isn’t the only group ending up in the Next G Alliance to work on 6G. Google, HP Enterprises, Intel, LG and others are also in the game now. These groups join Ericsson, Facebook, Microsoft, Nokia, Qualcomm, Samsung and several operators.

On November 16, there will be a meeting with the various members of the Next G Alliance. Do what is necessary to have good 5G today and be a leader in 6G tomorrow. These will be the topics of the meeting.

Apple just made the move to 5G by adding support for all four iPhone 12s. So we have time before we get a 6G compatible iPhone. However, operators are already starting to experiment with the future network to achieve even more impressive speeds.

In France we will have 5G from next week. In fact, Orange has already announced that its network will be on in some cities from November 18th. If you have an iPhone 12 and an Orange 5G plan, you can enjoy it next Wednesday.