This Google AI extracts every sound from an audio source

Google researchers have developed a machine learning-based system that can extract any sound from an encrypted or noisy audio recording. The device known as the SoundFilter only needs a very brief example to achieve its goal.

Machine learning

The scientists described their research in an article called “One-Shot Audio Filtering of Any Noise”, published on the arXiv open archive platform. SoundFilter receives the audio mix to be filtered with an example of the type of sound it is supposed to extract. To do this, he does everything at once. It thus uses an artificial wave-to-wave neural network that can be trained with the help of audio samples.

For the “desired sound” extraction, a conditional encoder takes the conditioned tone and computes the appropriate integration (i.e., the digital representation), while a conditioned generator takes the audio mix and the conditioned integration. As input and generates the filtered output The system assumes that the original audio collection consists of many clips of a few seconds each, which contain the same type of sound for the entire duration, ”explains VentureBeat, a specialist medium.

After their extensive testing, the researchers claimed to be able to extract the voices of multiple speakers, the different sounds in sound mixes, and individual speakers and sounds in mixes of the two types of content.

Researchers want to develop their technology further

This system, capable of extracting but also eliminating all types of noise, could be of great use in various fields and also be used to create a whole range of new technologies, the researchers believe. “Our work could be extended by examining how the integration learned from SoundFilter can be used as a representation for an audio event classifier,” they write in their article. “It would also be interesting to expand our approach from one take to multiple takes,” he continued.

If Google is best known for its search engine or Android operating system, Mountain View also does a lot of research, especially in the field of artificial intelligence. So she created an AI that can detect lung cancer and another that is very talented at video games.