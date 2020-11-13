Locking the property: from the hotel to the temporary home base – real estate – economy

It was a charming house, the Hotel Riehmers Hofgarten opposite the town hall of Kreuzberg on Yorckstrasse. Now he stands abandoned. In the entrance in front of the mirror wall there are several beer bottles and empty shopping carts from the discount. In the former restaurant, next to the porcelain terrine, several randomly hung pictures are stacked. Sometime last summer, the hotel said goodbye without sound.

A few hundred meters further, towards Schöneberg: There several signs indicate that the “Ginn City & Lounge Yorck Berlin” is waiting for guests in a new building on Möckernstrasse. The originally planned opening date of 15 October 2020 has expired. The door is locked.

The operator, the Berlin Gold-Inn Group, points out structural defects in the bathrooms that still need to be repaired. It can now be expected to open in February at the earliest. Then a house with 121 rooms and a roof terrace could be put into operation – located on the edge of the Möckernkiez cooperative project. Tourists now do not have the opportunity to check in anyway. The industry is in a bad state due to the coronavirus crisis. Business travelers are only allowed to stay at the hotel.

Many houses are empty, some have given up. The tranquility in Kreuzberg is an example for an entire industry with around 700 addresses in Berlin. “The situation since mid-March can only be described as catastrophic,” says Thomas Lengfelder. General Manager of the German Association of Hotels and Restaurants (Dehoga) Berlin. Already calculated from March 15, 2020 to early November, sales decline is around 75 percent. In the current phase of partial shutdown, the loss is close to 90 percent. Lengfelder estimates that almost one in three hotels in Berlin is at risk. If the crisis lasts until the spring of 2021, the number of bankruptcies is likely to be significantly higher, he feared. And how could houses be saved? “Unfortunately, this is currently only possible with extensive state support,” says the lobbyist.

Hotels are looking for new operating concepts

In the meantime, some investors are already looking for alternatives to regular hotel operations. Hannibal DuMont Schütte, CEO of the serviced housing operator “Stayery”, is opening a new path with a house opened in 2019 on Holteistraße in Friedrichshain. It offers Berlin guests a “temporary home base”. You can use a closed room with a kitchenette (“kitchenette”) for a weekend or for six months. The fully equipped apartments with various services, such as a TV cooling zone and an automatic Späti in the house, offer a modern design and are suitable for both professional and tourist stays in the Corona-free period. For example, DuMont Schütte relies on close cooperation with start-ups and other companies.

Einar Skjerven, CEO of the real estate group of the same name, currently sees an opportunity to adapt aging hotels to mobile professionals. “There are a number of four-star hotels in Berlin with relatively large rooms that urgently need refreshments.” In today’s environment, it seems sensible to withdraw them from the market and use them for longer stays, “said Tagesspiegel:” The business area is proving to be advantageous. Because flexible housing offers are difficult to operate economically under the rent ceiling. “

For Chief Dehog Lengfelder, hotel renovations are not taboo: “This will certainly happen.” The question is whether tourism will recover from the corona shock in the near future. Without bars and clubs, Berlin would lose its appeal. “At the moment, it’s not possible to predict whether you’ll still need so much living space,” says Thomas Lengfelder.

Dehoga has an open opinion on the Marburger Bund’s proposal to use empty hotel rooms as a quarantine station for sick people with mild symptoms. “It’s basically a good idea,” Lengfelder thinks, “the hotel industry could definitely be obtained.” However, it is necessary to ensure that hospital guests are cared for by qualified staff. “Of course, after a pandemic, the hotel would have to be professionally cleaned and disinfected,” says the Dehoga man. Lengfelder does not believe in emergency solutions, such as working in a four-star hotel instead of at home because of the corona: “It’s also called a home office and not a hotel office.”

The decline in sales since March is 75 percent

The crisis in the hotel industry is also reflected in the real estate investment market. According to market observers from JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated), the volume of transactions, ie the size of sales transactions, decreased by 46 percent in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year in Germany. “The hotel industry has had to accept serious losses, the occupancy rate threatens the very existence of many hotels,” says Heidi Schmidtke, CEO of JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group. In the aftermath of the corona crisis, investors would now focus more on central location. Real estate consulting believes that this is where the recovery of the markets will be apparent first. “Consideration of alternative uses” also plays a role. For example, in a sale of less than EUR 5 million, it was found that many properties were acquired for the purpose of redistribution. Heidi Schmidtke dares to make a forecast: “We anticipate that this trend will be reflected in many places in the next few months and that it could spread to large houses.”

On the investor side, there is a noticeable interest in doing business in holiday hotels, one noticed in JLL. While destinations on the coast or in the mountains are often a distinct seasonal issue, it does not play a major role in urban tourism.

Last year, Berlin had 34 million overnight stays. In the corona year 2020, it was only eleven million by the end of September. Christian Tänzler, a tourism advertiser from the official visitBerlin platform, refers to alternative offers in times of crisis: “We advertised new target groups, for example through the” Experience your city “campaign, especially for people from Berlin and Brandenburg.” to Take a Discounted Vacation From Home | This means that “more than 3000 rooms” have already been booked. Of course, the share of foreign tourists fell sharply. While before the crisis began, 45 percent of guests came from other countries, only 15 percent from Corona. The virus will determine the booking process until further notice.