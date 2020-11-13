Green buildings: Less work without moss – real estate – economy

The Paris Agreement on Climate Change, to which the Americans, led by Joe Biden, wants to rejoin, and the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development set strict goals for a sustainability-oriented economy. Economic progress should always be socially, fair and environmentally compatible. So that’s right! In the construction and real estate industries, however, this is far from being taken for granted. The building and real estate are not environmentally friendly!

Construction still uses 50 percent of all natural resources. The construction and use of a building generates 60 percent of all waste and 40 percent of all greenhouse gases. This is especially bad for commercial properties such as office, retail and hotel properties. There are three million commercial properties (“non-residential buildings”) in Germany, which is 12 percent of the total German building stock. However, this 12 percent of commercial real estate consumes 40 percent of the total energy demand of all German buildings. This shows the need for action.

Social justice also leaves many in need. Building materials from Asia – such as natural stone from China – are often made using child labor. This list may be extended indefinitely. The social and green conscience finds this difficult.

All this is well known and then shows the “green” path. All new buildings are now called “low-energy houses” and “green buildings”. The technical equipment is expensive and exhausted. Smart energy and smart meter technology are on the rise. Ecological certificates document the use of environmentally friendly building materials, methods to increase the energy efficiency of the building and measures to reduce the primary energy consumption of the building.

“Green” indicates direction

The certification bodies are the German Society for Sustainable Building (DGNB), the American “Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design” (LEED) and the British BREEAM certificate. These certificates are expensive and usually say little on closer inspection. Because there are often no accurate comparative data between eco-certified real estate and conventionally built houses.

Today, commercial real estate investments and real estate investment financial products are always braided with a colorful bouquet of “ESG criteria”. “ESG” means “environment, social and government”, ie “Environment, social affairs and good governance”. What is behind it is usually unclear and open. This finding is in sharp contrast to the enormous practical importance of ESG.

The development of real estate projects, especially commercial real estate, is no longer for sale without a sophisticated “ESG sales strategy”, ie without extensive promises to meet more or less specific “ESG criteria”. Financing of project development is without “ESG marking” of financed objects. One week ago, Thomas Veith, a leader in real assets, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Germany commented: “While environmental and sustainability aspects are often taken into account in investment strategies, social aspects such as diversity and its economic benefits. in the foreground. “According to a recent PwC study, the importance of ESG criteria for investment decisions is growing in the search for long-term returns.

In the “Edge Olympic” office building in Amsterdam, public and private workspace zones are climatically and intelligently connected … Photo: Reinhart Bünger

If commercial real estate meets the “ESG criteria” – regardless of its content – special value stability and risk reduction are expected: If environmental legislation is tightened in the future, there will be no outstanding investment in energy measures. Real estate with a stable value is easier to sell; Withdrawal from the investment can be designed with less risk. Third, “green painted” commercial properties can usually achieve significantly higher rental income, ie better returns. Fourth, at the same time, the risk of vacancy is reduced. Because commercial real estate, which has been built in accordance with the ESG sustainability criteria and which is also sustainable in its management, attracts commercial tenants with better credit ratings. These are companies that, as tenants of sustainably built and sustainably used office and commercial real estate, promise a good reputation for their company: higher rents are often paid for a better image in public and with customers.

Investors want to use their money with a clear conscience

“Green buildings” are therefore in demand on all sides. Also in Berlin, every new office or commercial building is now certified with sophisticated ESG sustainability features and environmental certificates. It calms the social and green conscience on all sides. But does it also protect the environment?

The matter is unclear. In particular for financial and fund products for real estate investments, compliance with the “ESG criteria” for real estate investments cannot usually be verified. Financial investments are opaque in themselves and are usually difficult to understand. Money should always be invested with a clear conscience. This creates abuse. There are slogans like “green laundry”, “green label” or “green scams” around. It is not clear and open what criteria real estate investment products must meet in order to be advertised and sold with supplements such as “ESG compliant” or “sustainable”. Is it necessary to understand only energy criteria, or do social criteria also play a role? If so, what and how can it be assessed whether the real estate investment meets the social objectives of equal treatment and equality? The promise not to use any natural stone from China should be far from enough.

The EU has adopted a comprehensive package of measures to prevent fraud with green labels. This includes, inter alia, the EU Disclosure Regulation, which will enter into force on 10 March 2021. It forces all providers of real estate investment products to be much more transparent about the application and compliance with the ESG criteria for their real estate investment products.

The moment of truth comes on March 10, 2021

From 10 March 2021, companies for capital management, financial advisers and special real estate funds (special AIF) are required to transparently identify which specific criteria the ESG uses and how they take these criteria into account in their investment decisions. They must then include detailed sustainability information in their sales brochures. Templates for this are currently being developed. Private and institutional investors investing in real estate investment products should be provided with all ESG information on their investment prior to the subscription of shares.

This is a major challenge for the industry, especially for asset management, which manages real estate investments as a manager. Because databases for the publication of information on ESG, ie reliable data on the fulfillment of ecological and social criteria, are usually not available in the portfolio of managed real estate.

Ecological attributes increase rent and return

In the case of large and complex commercial real estate or larger holdings, sustainability balances cannot be easily compiled. In particular, compliance with social criteria, such as equal treatment and equality, is neither documented nor demonstrable in the portfolio of properties under management. In addition to the lack of ESG data, there is another major problem for asset management, which manages real estate investments. First, the know-how and capacity to define the ESG criteria for a portfolio of managed properties needs to be developed and to demonstrate compliance with these criteria for investors.

Industry associations therefore consider the period until the entry into force of the Publication Regulation in March 2021 to be too short to meet the EU’s strict transparency requirements for the ESG criteria. For private and institutional investors who pursue sustainability goals through real estate investments – whether for purely economic reasons – but not the worst.

The author is a specialist lawyer for construction and architectural law in Berlin (www.ts-law.de).