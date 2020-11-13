BIOPSY DEVICES MARKET WITH DTR MEDICAL LTD, ENDOMED SYSTEMS ALLE RECHTE VORBEHALTEN, CONMED CORPORATION

Global biopsy devices market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing incidents of cancer and increasing government initiatives.

Global Biopsy Devices Market report has been produced with most up-to-date insight and analysis to give maximum benefits to the Medical Devices industry. The report can be used by both established and new players in the industry for complete understanding of the market. Besides, this document also includes historic data, present and future market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The scope of this Biopsy Devices Market research report involves industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment.

Get Sample Copy of Global Biopsy Devices Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-biopsy-devices-market

Global Biopsy Devices Market By Product (Needle-Based Biopsy Instruments, Procedure Trays, Localization Wires, Other Products), Application (Breast Biopsy, Lung Biopsy, Colorectal Biopsy, Prostate Biopsy, Other Applications), Guidance Technique (Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy, Stereotactic-Guided Biopsy, Mri-Guided Biopsy, Other Guidance Techniques), End User (Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Diagnostic and Imaging Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Biopsy Devices Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global biopsy devices market are BD, Cook Group, Devicor Medical Products, Inc., ARGON MEDICAL., SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Scion Medical Technologies, LLC, UROMED Kurt Drews KG, STERYLAB S.r.l., DTR Medical Ltd, EndoMed Systems Alle Rechte vorbehalten, CONMED Corporation, TSK Laboratory Europe B.V., ZAMAR CARE, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Siemens, General Electric Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, SRL Diagnostics among others.

Biopsy is a medical test conducted to evaluate and eliminate the body’s cancer tissue. Biopsy is often used to obtain tissue sample to diagnose the disease when a patient is presumed of having cancer. There are different kinds of biopsy used in cancer diagnosis, including skin biopsy, fine needle aspiration, vacuum biopsy, shave biopsy, incision and excision biopsy, and needle biopsy. In needles, mechanical biopsy devices and biopsy guides are involved, along with technological advances in significant computed tomography (CT) and ultrasonography (US) imaging techniques.

Market Drivers

Increasing incidents of cancer, is driving the growth of the market

Increasing government initiatives, is helping in the growth of the market

Surging demand for minimally invasive surgeries, are the major factor for the growth of the market

Technological advancement in the field of biopsy devices, drives the market growth

Market Restraints

Strict standards and regulation for the use of biopsy, hinders the growth of the market

Expensive biopsy devices, also restricts the growth of the market

Increasing complaints to breast cancer screening procedure, impeding growth of the market

To Buy Complete Report Click Here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-biopsy-devices-market

Segmentation: Global Biopsy Devices Market

By Product

Needle-Based Biopsy Instruments Core Biopsy Devices Core Biopsy Guns Core Biopsy Needles Aspiration Biopsy Needles Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Devices

Procedure Trays

Localization Wires

Other Products

By Application

Breast Biopsy

Lung Biopsy

Colorectal Biopsy

Prostate Biopsy

Other Applications

By Guidance Technique

Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy

Stereotactic-Guided Biopsy

Mri-Guided Biopsy

Other Guidance Techniques

By End User

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Dune Medical introduced its first ever In-Man Trial for smart biopsy device. Smart Biopsy produced electrical parameters of the sampled tissue in real time using miniaturized sensors situated on a key needle. To offer extra value in enhancing diagnosis and read-out, these electrical parameters will be compared to histopathological results. This advancement in technology will help the company to increase its revenue.

In April 2019, Hologic Inc. introduced Trident HD Specimen Radiography System. It was launched in Canada, Europe and United States. It is a next-generation product that provides improved picture quality, enhanced workflow and immediate test results during breast-conserving operations and stereotactic breast biopsies. With this launch the company expanded its product portfolio and offerings.

Competitive Analysis:

Global biopsy devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of biopsy devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global biopsy devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

View Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-biopsy-devices-market