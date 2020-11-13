BLEEDING DISORDERS TREATMENT MARKET ANALYSIS BY XENETIC BIOSCIENCES, INC., BIOGEN, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY, OCTAPHARMA

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market By Drug type (Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Desmopressin, Antifibrinolytics, Fibrin Sealants, Others), Disease type (Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, Von Willebrand Disease, Liver Disease, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Compounding Pharmacies) End User (Clinics, Hospitals & Academic Institutions), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 15.27 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 35.20 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the Increasing Preference for Prophylactic Treatment.

Key Market Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in the bleeding disorders treatment market are

Shire (U.S.), Baxter (U.S), CSL (U.S.), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(U.S), Bayer AG (Germany), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (U.S), Biogen (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S), Octapharma (Switzerland), Sanofi (France), Amgen, Inc.(U.S), Bioverativ (U.S), Janssen Global Services, LLC (U.S), Cangene Corporation (Canada), and among others.

In this Global Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market research report, industry trends are plotted on macro level which helps clients and the businesses comprehend market place and possible future issues. The data and information of this Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market report helps businesses map the advertising, promotion, marketing and sales strategy more profitably and also assists in taking sound and efficient decisions. The collected information is checked and verified by market experts before presenting it to the end user. In no doubt, businesses are significantly relying on the different segments covered in the market research report hence this Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market report presents them with the better insights to drive the business into right direction.

Bleeding disorder is a medical situation described by the despicable working of blood clotting procedure known as coagulation. Body’s coagulation framework can’t shape blood clumps at the site of damage or injury, at cuts made amid surgery, feminine cycle which results in large amounts of blood loss. Different treatment choices are available for bleeding disorders such as, substitution treatments which incorporate replacement of coagulating, iron supplementation and fresh frozen plasma and platelet transfusion. According to UNAIDS, there were an estimated 36.9 million people globally were living with HIV in 2017. Out of 36.9 million 1.8 million people became newly infected with HIV in 2017.This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Market Drivers

Increase in number of cases in hemophilia disease is increasing in R&D investment for development of hemophilia products.

There is increase in number of cases recorded for treatment is showing increasing preference for prophylactic treatment this element is working as market driver.

Their is increase in number of diagnosed hemophilia patients is also working as a market driver.

People are more aware now days for their health which witnessed in increase in healthcare expenditure.

Market Restraints

High amount of costing of hemophilia drugs is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Weak reimbursements in Hemophilia are working as a restrain the market growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In Feb 2019, Roche to acquire Spark Therapeutics. Spark Therapeutics is a fully integrated, commercial company it is working in genetic diseases, including blindness, hemophilia, lysosomal storage disorders and neurodegenerative diseases.

In Feb 2019, FDA approves Cablivi®, Cablivi® is made by Sanofi. It is First medicine approval in the U.S. specifically for the treatment of a TTP, a rare blood-clotting disorder. Sanofi is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. It will change market dynamics.

Competitive Analysis: Global bleeding disorders treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bleeding disorders treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

