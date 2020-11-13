BLOOD GROUP TYPING MARKET FORECAST BY TOP PLAYERS – SUCURI INC., AXO SCIENCE, AGENA BIOSCIENCE, INC., MERCK KGAA

Blood Group Typing Market By Product & Services (Consumables, Instruments, Services), Technique (PCR-Based and Microarray Techniques, Assay-Based Techniques, Massively Parallel Sequencing, Other Techniques), Test Type (Antibody Screening, HLA Typing, ABO Blood Tests, Cross-Matching Tests, Antigen Typing), End-User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Blood Banks, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

MARKET ANALYSIS AND INSIGHTS OF GLOBAL BLOOD GROUP TYPING MARKET

Blood group typing market is expected to reach a market value of USD 5.49 billion by 2027 while growing at a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The increasing number of blood donors will directly impact the growth of the blood group typing market.

Increasing cases of road accidents, emergencies and trauma, rising demand of blood group typing in prenatal testing, adoption of blood group typing in forensic sciences and stringent regulatory standards regarding blood transfusion will accelerate the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. Growth of emerging economies along with increasing need of blood group typing in molecular diagnosis will acts as market opportunities during the above mentioned forecast period.

Lack of awareness and skilled professional leads to decline in sales of blood bank regents are acts as market restraint for blood group typing in the above mentioned forecast period.

This blood group typing market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research blood group typing market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

GLOBAL BLOOD GROUP TYPING MARKET SCOPE AND MARKET SIZE

Blood group typing market is segmented on the basis of product & services, technique, test type and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product & services, blood group typing market is segmented into consumables, instruments and services. Consumables are further segmented into antisera reagents, red blood cell reagents, anti-human globulin reagents and blood bank saline.

Blood group typing market has also been segmented on the basis of technique into PCR-based and microarray techniques, assay-based techniques, massively parallel sequencing, other techniques.

On the basis of test type, blood group typing market is segmented into antibody screening, HLA typing, abo blood tests, cross-matching tests and antigen typing.

On the basis of end-user, blood group typing market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, blood banks and others.

BLOOD GROUP TYPING MARKET COUNTRY LEVEL ANALYSIS

Blood group typing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product & services, technique, test type and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the blood group typing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the blood group typing market due to the availability of favourable reimbursement policies and increasing occurrence of chronic disorders in this region.

The country section of the blood group typing market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Blood group typing market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for blood group typing market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the blood group typing market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND BLOOD GROUP TYPING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Blood group typing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to blood group typing market.

The major players covered in the blood group typing market report are Grifols, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Immucor, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Quotient, BAG Health Care GmbH, Sucuri Inc., AXO Science, Agena Bioscience, Inc., Merck KGaA,, Beckman Coulter, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

CUSTOMIZATION AVAILABLE: GLOBAL BLOOD GROUP TYPING MARKET

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report

