Alexa can now infer the intentions of the user

In a blog post published on November 11, 2020, Amazon announced that its personal assistant Alexa is now able to infer a user’s intentions by simply analyzing their questions. Explanations.

Impressive extraction capacity

Alexa was introduced in 2014 and has continued to improve since then. This summer, for example, Amazon extensively updated its artificial intelligence and completely redesigned the user interface. The personal assistant can also express himself emotionally. In particular, this makes it possible to appear more human in the eyes of the user.

Jeff Bezos’ company’s new announcement will further humanize AI as it now shows intuition when a user asks him a question:

“Now we’re approaching natural interaction with a skill that allows Alexa to infer latent customer goals – goals that are included in customer requirements but not directly expressed. For example, if a customer asks, “How long does it take to brew tea?” The latent goal might be to set a time limit for brewing a cup of tea. With this new skill, Alexa could answer the question, “Five minutes is a good start” and then ask, “Should I set a timer for five minutes?” “.

Another example: if the user asks the personal assistant what time a game is taking place, he can intuitively ask him if he would like to activate an alarm in order to watch or record the game.

A technical challenge

As Amazon explains, it has proven particularly difficult to introduce this technology into Alexa. The AI ​​actually needs to be able to tell whether or not it can infer the user’s intent:

“To determine whether to propose a latent goal, we use a deep learning-based trigger model that takes various aspects of the dialogue context into account, such as: B. the text of the current session of the customer with Alexa and whether this is the customer “has dealt with Alexa’s various skill suggestions in the past”.

The model then learns over time which contexts are likely to lead to a latent goal, and then suggests them to the user: “Over time, the discovery model improves its predictions through active learning. This makes it possible to identify interactions between samples, which would be particularly informative for future adjustments. “

Finally, Amazon describes the technique known as “bandit learning” where Alexia deduces “whether the recommendations are useful or not” while automatically removing underperforming experiences.

Currently, this new capacity is only available in the US in English. However, the e-commerce giant has not announced any possible use in the rest of the world.