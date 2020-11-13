Photoshop, DaVinci, Lightroom: Big Pro software migrates en masse to Mac M1

The presentation of the first Mac M1 made a strong impression, mainly thanks to the benchmarks that were published in the margins of the keynote. The M1 is more powerful and even more powerful than the i9 SoCs from Intel. However, some have suggested that this feat will not be of much use unless a large professional application is natively compatible with Apple Silicon.

The remark is appropriate, but the wait for these heavyweights shouldn’t be too long. Adobe has confirmed that Lightroom will run natively on the Mac M1 from next month, while Photoshop is slated to arrive in the first quarter of 2021. And it’s not done yet: Blackmagic announced today that its video editing software DaVinci Resolve is already in beta on the M1. Given the power it takes DaVinci to function properly, BlackMagic’s endorsement sounds like an implied appreciation of the M1’s performance. The software version 1.7 Beta can be downloaded here.