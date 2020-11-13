iOS 14.3: The public beta is available

Apple is offering the first public beta of iOS 14.3 for iPhone and iPadOS 14.3 for iPad. It’s coming 24 hours after the developer beta. Of course, the same changes are available between the two versions.

There are a few new things to do with the iOS 14.3 beta. The iPhone 12 Pro has the ProRAW format, support for the DualSense controller of the PS5 and a new standard search engine option (Ecosia). The iOS 14.3 code also suggests that Apple offer third-party applications when configuring their iPhone or iPad. In addition, an icon shows the design of the future AirPods Studio headphones. We also find support for AirTags, Apple’s future object tracker. All the detailed new features of iOS 14.3 can be found in this dedicated article.

If your device is configured to receive public betas, go to Settings> General> Software Update. You can download the public beta of iOS 14.3 for iPhone or iPadOS 14.3 for iPad.

If you haven’t already and want to check out the public betas, go to beta.apple.com, sign in with your Apple ID, and follow the instructions. This consists of downloading a profile to switch your iPhone or iPad to the beta channel.