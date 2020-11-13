Serving Season 2 (Apple TV +): A new teaser is here

Double news today for the Apple TV + streaming service. The first concerns the Servant series. The second focuses on the series The Morning Show with a new cast member.

Servant season 2

After a first teaser for the second season of Servant in October, here’s a second for November. This new season will debut on January 15th with Apple TV +.

The Servant series is directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The cast of Servant includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island, Fantastic Four, Schwarzer Spiegel), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones) and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter saga). All of them pick up their characters again for the second season.

M. Night Shyamalan uses the new Apple TV + teaser to test a tweet.

Exciting things are happening in Philadelphia. A new season of @Servant will appear in the @ appletv app on January 15th. # Serving https://t.co/1dggv7oJGe pic.twitter.com/JxXXI1cDO6

– M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) November 13, 2020

New actor on the Morning Show

On the Morning Show page, we find out about the arrival of actor Hasan Minhaj. He will play Eric, an aspiring and charismatic star who will join the journalism team. He thus joins Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass and others.

Filming for the series continued on October 19. However, Apple has not yet announced a release date for the second season on Apple TV +.