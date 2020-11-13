[#BonPlan] Charger with 2 USB-C ports (2 x 18 W) for € 5.50 (power supply, quick charge 3.0)

New promotion this week on Amazon. The RAMPOW brand is offering a reduction in their 36 W USB-C charger with 2 USB ports [Garantie à vie]. Each connection provides up to 18 W at the same time for charging your smartphone / tablet and, depending on the device, can reach up to 36 W with a single charging connection. The charger, which is also compatible with QuickCharge 3.0, is currently being offered for € 5.50 instead of € 21.99 with the coupon code LTT5TWXY and using the 10% discount coupon below the price.

And if you prefer a more powerful charger to additionally charge MacBooks (Pro / Air), Rampow offers a 61 W USB-C charger (with GaN technology, power supply) for € 19.79 instead of € 32. 99 € with the code HUQA2UYP

🔋 [Charge Utral Rapide] – This wall charger supports PD 2.0 / 3.0, QC 2.0 / 3.0, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging and Huawei FCP. It can charge compatible devices up to 70% faster than standard charging (5W). With the QC 3.0, a smartphone can be charged to 50% in 30 minutes. 💯 [Charge Simultanée et Efficace] – This 36W dual-port USB-C wall charger allows you to charge two devices at the same time with a maximum power of 18W per port – ideal for iPhone, Google phones, Samsung Galaxy phones, tablets and other devices. 🌟 [Détection Intelligente] – The Smart Chip will automatically detect your devices and adjust the output so that almost any device gets the fastest possible charging speed. Each USB C port can provide 30W of power to charge a laptop or tablet when used alone. 👍 [Système de Sécurité Complet] – An advanced USB power regulator and synchronous buck converter were used to achieve high efficiency and improve reliability. This will prevent wires from shorting out, over voltage, over current, or building up in excessive heat and damage. 😉 [Ce que Vous Obtenez] – A RAMPOW 36W USB C charger with two ports, our LIFETIME WARRANTY and friendly customer service.

Other current promotions: