Jailbreak iPhone 12 Pro under iOS 14.2 successfully completed

Jailbreaking the iPhone 12 Pro on iOS 14.2 is already a reality. It’s the work of Liang Chen, a Chinese security researcher who works in the Singular Security Lab. A video shows the jailbreak in action on Apple’s brand new iPhone.

iOS jailbreak demo in iPhone 12 Pro with the latest iOS 14.2 by Liang Chen (@ chenliang0817) in the Singular Security Lab (@SingularSecLab)

Ask Liang Chen or SingularSecLab right after the jailbreak and his talk. pic.twitter.com/vypgcQdKJi

– vangelis (@vangelis_at_POC), November 13, 2020

The security researcher opens an application on his iPhone 12 Pro to start the jailbreak process. The process only takes a few seconds. He then uses his Mac’s terminal to prove that he has access to the iPhone. He gets root rights with which he can install whatever he wants. Apple’s securities therefore jumped.

Apple strengthens iOS security with iOS 14

With iOS 14, Apple added an additional layer of security to block jailbreaks like Checkra1n. The latter managed to bypass the blockade, but it took a few weeks. It was almost immediately in the days of iOS 13 and its updates. In addition, the iPhone 12 offers more security than previous iPhones thanks to the A14 chip. Liang Chen’s performance is therefore to be welcomed.

When will the iPhone 12 be jailbroken?

Some people are probably wondering if the iPhone 12 Pro jailbreak on iOS 14.2 will be available soon. It is very unlikely. In fact, every year we have demonstrations from security researchers who have faults under the elbow. You keep them to yourself so that Apple can either fix them or sell them to the highest bidder.

This does not mean that the iPhone 12s or any other iPhone with iOS 14 will not be jailbroken. You just have to be patient. Jailbreak enthusiasts know the wait can be very long. Apple’s new security makes it difficult for developers / hackers.