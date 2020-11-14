An extension that simplifies and improves screen sharing!

In a company, within product teams or sometimes even with customers, it is difficult to understand what someone is talking about. It is common to ask for screen shares or screenshots, for example to understand a problem or a change to a model. A long process that wastes time for everyone involved, especially when it comes to extensive email exchanges. In addition, working with COVID-19 remotely is not always easy!

To make collaboration easier, Tom has created Medema Bubbles! The goal of this tool is to help people and teams collaborate as if they were in the same room. Bubbles is a handy Chrome extension that you can collaborate with by clicking anywhere on a screen. Just leave a comment, then start a conversation with someone.

Clicking, commenting, sharing, blowing is so easy!

Thanks to Bubbles, it is possible to leave a comment (in writing or orally) on anything that appears on the screen. A private link can then be shared with one or more employees to start a conversation about the underlined changes or feedback.

Bubbles have several advantages such as:

Take a screenshot or a screenshot of what is displayed on your screen. Send text or audio comments in the right place at the right time. Share a unique private link with your teammates (no need to identify yourself). Underline the key points of the recording Close questions asynchronously

Bubbles is a free tool that doesn’t need to be signed in and works by simply downloading the extension.