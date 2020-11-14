Local authorities can increase the tourist tax

The change requested by the city of Paris would allow local authorities to increase the tourist tax from € 2.30 to € 4.10 per night, just as it is currently for palaces. An additional tax of 10% could be introduced by the Ministry or even by the region, as in the case of the Ile-de-France region, which has introduced an additional “Grand Paris” tax of 15%.

The amendment tabled by Christophe Jerretie (Modem) was well received by the other MEPs, including Pierre-Yves Bournazel (Agir), who described this bill as “fair, relevant and very pragmatic”.

The aim is to restore fairness towards hotels. Indeed, Paul Simondon, Deputy Mayor of Paris in charge of budget and finance, had asked: “When tourism resumes, do we want Airbnb to win the day? […] Or do we want the classic hotel industry, which pays taxes, takes part in the city’s economic activity and creates jobs, to benefit from it? ”

Airbnb claims on its blog to have paid 58 million euros in tourism tax in 2019, up from 24 million in 2019. Paris received 15.3 million euros in tourist tax, 2.3 million euros for Marseille and 1.8 million euros for Nice.

The platform is obliged to provide the municipalities with information on the reservations made: number of travelers, amount of payment and address of the accommodation. When Parliament finally votes on this first reading of this finance law, the local authorities can only be happy to replenish their coffers.

Currently, Airbnb is trying to get its head out of the water after the “most excruciating crisis” in its history, regretted by its CEO Brian Chesky. The Californian company wanted to get a new face with its IPO project. The good days for Airbnb come as it would become one of the top share prices in 2020, with a profit of around $ 30 billion.

The other side of the coin is that this crisis has hit the hospitality sector in particular, particularly due to the closure of borders and the many restrictions associated with Covid-19. Indeed, many companies in Paris, as in the other major metropolises of France, risk closing their doors: “And that at least until the second quarter of 2021,” explains Stéphane Botz, Associate Tourism and Hotel Industry at KPMG to our colleagues in Le Figaro.