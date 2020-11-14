Snapchat could buy Voca.ai, which specializes in voice AI

According to TechCrunch information released on Nov. 11, Snapchat is targeting an Israeli company, Voca.ai, an expert in voice AI for customer support services. An acquisition that seems to be more focused on service for companies and calls for technological solutions in this time of the global pandemic.

Voca.ai, a voice assistant for companies

Snapchat decided to add its hand to its portfolio to acquire Voca.ai, a start-up founded in Israel in 2016 with offices in New York, for $ 120 million. According to information from TechCrunch, which remains questionable, should be paid 70 million in cash and 50 million in shares, the 40 employees of Voca.ai would join Snapchat. Neither the American social network nor the start-up wanted to comment or confirm this takeover, which was first reported by an Israeli media company, Calcalist.

In the same category

Pinterest is taking advantage of the pandemic: your activity is exploding

Voca.ai specializes in the design of voice assistants with artificial intelligence. The software works like a marshalling yard. The voice assistant distributes consumers to bots or human operators depending on the complexity of their requirements.

The start-up’s bet is to develop one of the sufficiently powerful voice assistants so that the person on the phone does not suspect that it is a bot. On its website, Voca.ai states that “7 out of 10 customers still prefer to talk to a human”.

The start-up, which raised $ 6 million in October 2019, claims 2 million calls and / or conversations per month in different sectors: banking, telecommunications, insurance, legal advice. Among Voca.ai’s well-known clients, we can mention Toshiba, Amdocs, FirstClass Capital and Boost Health Insurance.

How does Snapchat intend to use the start-up’s technology?

With this acquisition, Snapchat’s social network, with its 249 million daily active users in great shape, appears to be turning to services destined for professionals. The era of the global pandemic and associated health protocols make it difficult for companies to have physical contact with their customers. As a result, customer service calls are so multiplied that they overflow.

Snapchat could also leverage Voca.ai’s technology to enhance its own voice command interfaces, adding to its AI capabilities, which until then had largely focused on image processing. At the moment it is just speculation about an acquisition that has not yet been confirmed. However, how Snapchat might leverage the startup’s capabilities in the future should be watched closely.