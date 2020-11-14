iPhone 12 mini: lock screen issues

The iPhone 12 mini has been available for 24 hours and users are complaining about the lock screen. They explain that the screen doesn’t seem to take their finger into account. So the iPhone doesn’t always unlock after swiping. Also, camera and flashlight shortcuts don’t work every time.

There are more and more testimonials on the MacRumors forums and Reddit. Specifically, users report that they have difficulty unlocking their iPhone 12 mini with their thumbs. But it seems to work better with the other fingers. Also, after unlocking iPhone 12 mini, the screen issues are no longer relevant. It is possible to interact normally with the phone without repeatedly pressing the application icons.

What’s the matter? Nobody has the answer yet. However, some speculate that it is a conductivity problem. They say the iPhone Mini 12 lock screen works normally when the phone is connected to the power adapter. It would also help just touching the edge of the phone (without the case).

As already mentioned, the iPhone 12 mini has only been available for 24 hours. It will therefore be necessary to see if the testimonies multiply over the days. But there is already a certain amount of it which is not very comforting.

Still at the problem level, we saw earlier this month that some iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro had slightly yellow screens.