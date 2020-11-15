Apple was preparing a surprise for Christmas

Are we going to spend Christmas this year with an Apple gift? In any case, L0vetodream announces this. The generally knowledgeable leaker conjures up a “Christmas surprise” without really going into detail.

“You will get a Christmas surprise from Apple,” says L0vetodream in his tweet. He also speaks of “winter exclusivity” with a gift that is “good for winter”. We won’t know any more at the moment.

You will receive a Christmas surprise from Apple （PS ： Winter exclusive 、 good for winter）

Some products come in Apple’s boxes, but it would be surprising if Apple made an announcement around Christmas. The products in question are AirTags and the AirPods Studio headset. We should rather expect a presentation in 2021. But Apple might surprise us this year. After all, 2020 is anything but an ordinary year across the board. For example, we had three keynotes in three months.

The iOS 14.3 beta, which will be available for a few days, includes an icon for AirPods Studio. It also supports AirTags. And based on iOS 13.3 last year, the final version of iOS 14.3 could be available in December. However, that doesn’t mean AirTags and AirPods Studio will be released at this time.

As a reminder, Apple made a “gift” back in December last year. Those who had an Apple Card could get 6% cashback instead of 3%. But that only affected the United States.