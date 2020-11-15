Eight-year-old talks: China and Asia-Pacific sign the world’s largest free trade pact – the economy

Despite the trade conflict with the United States, China has signed the world’s largest free trade agreement with 14 Asia-Pacific countries. After eight years of negotiations, the signing took place on Sunday at the end of a virtual summit of the Southeast Asian community of the Asean states in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

The “Regional, Comprehensive Economic Partnership”, or RCEP, as this pact is shortened, involves 2.2 billion people and about a third of global economic output.

The agreement reduces tariffs, sets common trade rules and thus also facilitates supply chains. Includes commerce, services, investments, e-commerce, telecommunications, and copyrights. RCEP stands for “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership”.

In addition to the second largest economy, China and the ten Asean countries of Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia, Japan, Australia, South Korea and New Zealand also participate.

Especially against the background of the ongoing trade war with the United States, the free trade pact is a great success for the communist leadership in Beijing. According to experts, the agreement will support economic integration in the Asia-Pacific region and work against protectionist tendencies.

Before the Corone crisis, RCEP countries accounted for 29 percent of global trade – slightly less than the EU with 33 percent. The share of the RCEP community is likely to increase, as experts expect.

“RCEP will redraw the economic and strategic map of the Indo-Pacific,” said Jeffrey Wilson of the Australian Institute for Strategic Policy (ASPI). The Free Trade Pact is of “great importance”. It will also “support” post-pandemic economic recovery efforts.

Trump did not participate for the third time in a row

The agreement was preceded by 31 rounds of negotiations and 18 ministerial meetings. The set deadlines were not met six times. In the end, the agreement was particularly dependent on India, which did not want to open so far. But when New Delhi withdrew from the talks at the end of last year, the way was ready for an agreement.

In addition to the community of another Asia-Pacific Free Trade Agreement, the CPTPP, abbreviated as “Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement”, the Pact creates another free trade area. However, the CPTPP represents only 13 percent of global economic output.

This remained from the more ambitious Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) project after US President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2017.

Although the Asean talks took place only virtually, Trump did not attend the summit for the third year in a row. While the US has lost weight in the Asia-Pacific region below it, China is expanding its influence even further with a new free trade pact.

The free trade pact does not rule out all problems

RCEP is more extensive than CPTPP, but it does not go as deep as experts describe. The CPTPP’s trans-Pacific partnership between Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam has so far been ratified by seven states and involves 480 million people.

We will see if the United States rejoins the trans-Pacific partnership under the new President Joe Biden, which would also require the approval of Congress. Experts emphasized that the two free trade pacts do not compete with each other and that membership is not mutually exclusive.

Rather, the new RCEP agreement with China works as a complement. Both include Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand.

However, the new Free Trade Pact does not mean that all problems between trading partners have been resolved or that individual countries are not concerned about growing dependence on China. Japan is currently reviewing its supply chains in China. Conflicts are also taking place between Australia and China, as Beijing restricts imports from Australia due to political tensions.

However, the agreement shows that Asia-Pacific economies are very skeptical about the technological and economic “separation” from China promoted by the United States under Trump. (DPA)