Apple ships the Mac M1 and HomePod mini to France

Place the French (and Europeans more generally) after the Americans. Apple shipped the first MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini M1 and HomePod mini to France.

Apple has announced that the HomePod mini will go on sale on November 16. It will be November 17th for the three Mac M1s. However, it will be difficult to keep the promise for the precinct as it is Sunday. In addition, Apple tells a German customer that delivery will be on November 17th, not November 16th. On the Japanese side, Apple promises delivery for tomorrow.

As for the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini M1, everything should be fine. Apple has announced delivery for November 17th to those who ordered after the keynote. Everything is fine at this level.

A MacBook M1 ordered today will be shipped from November 23 or September 1. For the MacBook Pro M1, it’s November 24th or December 1st. For the Mac mini M1, Apple is announcing November 23 or 24. The date changes depending on the configuration of the machine.

As for the HomePod mini, you need to be patient. A model ordered today will not arrive until December 23rd.