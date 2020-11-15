iPhone 12: A Sound Problem With Hearing Aids

Apple announces that there is a problem with the sound between iPhone 12s and hearing aids. These are, in particular, MFi hearing aids (Made for iPhone). However, this bug will be fixed soon.

“It can happen that some hearing aids from Made for iPhone make abnormal noises,” says Apple about the iPhone 12. In particular, there can be very loud noises, clipping or interruptions or sound distortion. “Apple is aware of this problem and will offer a solution in a future update,” says the manufacturer. It doesn’t say what the update will look like or when it will be available.

This hearing aid issue affects all models: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Users have complained on Apple forums and elsewhere. There is nothing you can do in the meantime. There is no workaround: you have to wait for the fix.

The patch may appear with iOS 14.3. Apple distributed the first beta for developers and public testers this week. The final version may be available to everyone in December. In any case, it was the release window for iOS 13.3 last year.