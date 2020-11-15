The head of RWE supports the goals of climate protection: the end of coal would be possible even earlier – the economy

The energy company RWE supports the tightening of the European climate protection goal and considers an earlier cessation of coal-fired power generation in Germany to be at least possible. “We support the new target of a 55% reduction in emissions by 2030,” RWE CEO Rolf Martin Schmitz said in an interview with Tagesspiegel (Monday edition). Thanks to funding for a green agreement, but also to Corona’s support, there is now a chance of building a new industry faster than usual. “You have to use that now.”

According to Schmitz, it is possible that RWE’s coal-fired power plants may be shut down earlier than planned in agreement with the federal government. The end date is planned for 2038 or in advance for 2035. However: “The company always monitors the market. If the market does not need brown coal electricity in the near future, then we will no longer produce, “Schmitz said, but added:” I don’t see it at the moment. “

No alternative to relocating villages

There is no viable alternative to mining the Garzweiler II opencast mine in North Rhine-Westphalia, to which five villages have to give way. “Currently, we see no way to overcome this,” Schmitz said. You must see that most of the villages in the Garzweiler open pit mine have already been relocated. “More than 250 houses have already been completed or are under construction.” 95 percent of the population deals with us, signed or have already been relocated. “Everything will be done to find a socially acceptable solution.

In the meantime, however, the group has focused fully on the future of electricity production from renewable energies, Schmitz emphasized in an interview with Tagesspiegel – and admitted that RWE was sometimes in a critical situation. “In the meantime – for example, when the obligation to pay for the nuclear energy fund came – we realized that we were almost broke.” That was around 2015, and at the time, it forced us to take a tough step, dividing Innogy into a customer business and networking so we could act at all. “